How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at College Park Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- UT Arlington is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the eighth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 274th.
- The Mavericks put up 6.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Bobcats give up (70.7).
- When UT Arlington puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 3-1.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Mavericks allowed 66.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 70.5.
- Looking at three-pointers, UT Arlington performed better at home last year, draining 7.0 treys per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage in away games.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 82-80
|The Pit
|11/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/22/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas State
|-
|College Park Center
|11/29/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|College Park Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
