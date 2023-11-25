The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at College Park Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

UT Arlington is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are the eighth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 274th.

The Mavericks put up 6.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Bobcats give up (70.7).

When UT Arlington puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 3-1.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mavericks allowed 66.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 70.5.

Looking at three-pointers, UT Arlington performed better at home last year, draining 7.0 treys per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage in away games.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule