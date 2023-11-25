The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Freddy Hicks: 16 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

16 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Dyondre Dominguez: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Taryn Todd: 14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Fields: 8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrian Ford: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 164th 76.4 Points Scored 76.5 163rd 354th 86.2 Points Allowed 81 336th 117th 35.2 Rebounds 33.7 167th 68th 11 Off. Rebounds 9.5 161st 72nd 8.8 3pt Made 5.3 320th 82nd 15.4 Assists 16.3 62nd 296th 14 Turnovers 15 332nd

