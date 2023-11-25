How to Watch the UTSA vs. Sam Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners' 61.4 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Bearkats allow to opponents.
- The Bearkats record 10.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Roadrunners give up (62.6).
- Sam Houston is 3-1 when scoring more than 62.6 points.
- UTSA has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Bearkats are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Roadrunners concede to opponents (37.3%).
- The Roadrunners shoot 39.2% from the field, just 2.2 lower than the Bearkats concede.
UTSA Leaders
- Kyra White: 11.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Sidney Love: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Maya Linton: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.4 FG%
- Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.3 FG%
- Elyssa Coleman: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 35.7 FG%
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|W 66-59
|American Bank Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 70-66
|College Park Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 63-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|UTEP
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
