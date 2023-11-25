The UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UTSA vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Roadrunners' 61.4 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Bearkats allow to opponents.
  • The Bearkats record 10.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Roadrunners give up (62.6).
  • Sam Houston is 3-1 when scoring more than 62.6 points.
  • UTSA has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Bearkats are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Roadrunners concede to opponents (37.3%).
  • The Roadrunners shoot 39.2% from the field, just 2.2 lower than the Bearkats concede.

UTSA Leaders

  • Kyra White: 11.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
  • Sidney Love: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Maya Linton: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.4 FG%
  • Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.3 FG%
  • Elyssa Coleman: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 35.7 FG%

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC W 66-59 American Bank Center
11/18/2023 @ UT Arlington W 70-66 College Park Center
11/20/2023 @ Texas Tech L 63-58 United Supermarkets Arena
11/25/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/30/2023 Texas State - UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 UTEP - UTSA Convocation Center

