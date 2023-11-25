The UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners' 61.4 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Bearkats allow to opponents.

The Bearkats record 10.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Roadrunners give up (62.6).

Sam Houston is 3-1 when scoring more than 62.6 points.

UTSA has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

The Bearkats are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Roadrunners concede to opponents (37.3%).

The Roadrunners shoot 39.2% from the field, just 2.2 lower than the Bearkats concede.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Sidney Love: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Maya Linton: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.4 FG% Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.3 FG%

5.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.3 FG% Elyssa Coleman: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 35.7 FG%

UTSA Schedule