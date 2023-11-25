The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) and the Washington State Cougars (5-6) hit the field for the Apple Cup. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Washington vs. Washington State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 40, Washington State 20

Washington 40, Washington State 20 Washington has been favored on the moneyline a total of 10 times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Huskies have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, Washington State has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

The Cougars have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-15.5)



Washington (-15.5) Washington has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 15.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Washington State owns a record of 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) Five of Washington's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 65.5 points.

There have been four Washington State games that have ended with a combined score higher than 65.5 points this season.

Washington averages 39.3 points per game against Washington State's 32.6, amounting to 6.4 points over the contest's over/under of 65.5.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.8 59.7 64.3 Implied Total AVG 38.7 38.8 38.6 ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.7 58.4 56.9 Implied Total AVG 32.6 32.6 32.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-0 0-3

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.