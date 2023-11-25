United High School will host Westlake High School on Saturday, November 25 at 3:00 PM CT.

Westlake vs. United Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Lake Travis High School at William J Brennan High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

