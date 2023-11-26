Sunday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (4-0) versus the Alcorn State Braves (0-3) at Ferrell Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-49 in favor of Baylor, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

In their last time out, the Bears won on Friday 124-44 against McNeese.

Baylor vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 83, Alcorn State 49

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season, with a +272 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allowed 63.5 per outing (157th in college basketball).

With 69.6 points per game in Big 12 contests, Baylor scored 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.8 PPG).

Offensively the Bears fared better when playing at home last year, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Baylor allowed 57.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 68.7.

