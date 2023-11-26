Sunday's game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) at UTSA Convocation Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Jacksonville State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-0.0)

Jacksonville State (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Both Jacksonville State and Incarnate Word are 2-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Gamecocks are 1-4-0 and the Cardinals are 4-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 79.7 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 78.8 per contest (316th in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.

Incarnate Word grabs 36.5 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while conceding 35.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Incarnate Word connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 34.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Incarnate Word has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.3 per game (325th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (204th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.