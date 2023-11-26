The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) hit the court against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 138.5 for the matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -6.5 138.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.

Incarnate Word has a 158.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 20.0 more points than this game's total.

Incarnate Word are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Incarnate Word has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

The Cardinals have not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Incarnate Word has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 2 40% 71.5 151.2 63.7 142.5 140.5 Incarnate Word 4 80% 79.7 151.2 78.8 142.5 148.7

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 79.7 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 63.7 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

Incarnate Word is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 2-3-0 0-0 1-4-0 Incarnate Word 2-3-0 0-2 4-1-0

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State Incarnate Word 9-5 Home Record 7-7 3-12 Away Record 3-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

