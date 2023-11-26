The Lamar Cardinals (3-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Delaware State Hornets (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • This season, Lamar has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 74th.
  • The Cardinals' 83.7 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 76.4 the Hornets allow.
  • Lamar is 3-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (63.2) last season.
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Lamar made fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) too.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Pacific L 77-76 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 83-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood L 83-72 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

