How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Pioneers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Lions are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 107th.
- The Lions average 11.4 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Pioneers allow (80.5).
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80.5 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Texas A&M-Commerce put up 10.1 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (68.7).
- Defensively the Lions played better in home games last year, ceding 72.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 away from home.
- Texas A&M-Commerce made 9.3 treys per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|USAO
|W 113-63
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/17/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 57-54
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-86
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/26/2023
|Denver
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|Dallas Christian
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/3/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
