Sunday's game between the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 66-60 based on our computer prediction, with Texas State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 26.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 66-62 loss to Sam Houston in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Texas State vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Texas State vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 66, Texas A&M-CC 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season with a +274 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.5 points per game (133rd in college basketball) and gave up 59.2 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Texas State put up 66.5 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 67.5 overall.

In 2022-23, the Bobcats scored 4.2 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (65.4).

In 2022-23, Texas State allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (54.7) than away (64.4).

