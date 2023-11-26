The Texas Longhorns (4-1) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on LHN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Wyoming matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Texas has won just one game against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Longhorns' five games this season have hit the over.

Wyoming has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Cowboys games has hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Texas is 15th-best in the country. It is far below that, 91st, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +3000, Texas has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

