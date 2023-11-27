Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Nueces County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riviera-Kaufer High School at Banquete High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Banquete, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Incarnate Word Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.