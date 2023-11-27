Monday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) and the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) at Schollmaier Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-67 and heavily favors TCU to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 27.

There is no line set for the matchup.

TCU vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

TCU vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 93, Houston Christian 67

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-26.2)

TCU (-26.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.2

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 28.2 points per game with a +141 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 63.2 per outing (44th in college basketball).

TCU is 39th in college basketball at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 14.4 more than the 24 its opponents average.

TCU knocks down 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 6.8 (224th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Horned Frogs rank 19th in college basketball with 107.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 74.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

TCU has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14 per game (303rd in college basketball play) while forcing 17.6 (ninth in college basketball).

