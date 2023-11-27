The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) meet the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Houston Christian Game Information

TCU Top Players (2022-23)

Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Bonke Maring: 13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

TCU vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

TCU Rank TCU AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 83.1 361st 86th 33.3 Rebounds 31.3 210th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 336th 5.6 3pt Made 8.3 74th 18th 16.1 Assists 14.8 56th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 15 350th

