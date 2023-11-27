The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) are heavily favored (-34.5) to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 163.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

TCU vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -34.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 163.5 points twice this season (in five games).

The average point total in TCU's contests this year is 154.6, 8.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Houston Christian sports a 3-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-3-0 mark of TCU.

TCU vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 163.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 163.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 12.1% 75.3 152.9 68.4 151.5 142.4 Houston Christian 13 48.1% 77.6 152.9 83.1 151.5 153.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Horned Frogs average 91.4 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 93.5 the Huskies give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

TCU vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 0-2 16-17-0 Houston Christian 13-14-0 0-1 16-11-0

TCU vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Houston Christian 13-4 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 2-13 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.