Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bastrop County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Bastrop County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bastrop County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bastrop High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.