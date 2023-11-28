Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Brazos County, Texas today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Allen Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bastrop High School at College Station High School