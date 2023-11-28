Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Chambers County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamshire Fannett High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mont Belvieu, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
