Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Dallas County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harmony Science Academy - Dallas at Houston Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lucas Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Richardson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Lynch High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billy Ryan High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ferris High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amon Carter Riverside High School at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pioneer Technology and Art Academy - North Dallas High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
