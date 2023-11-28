The Houston Rockets, Dillon Brooks included, match up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Brooks, in his most recent game, had eight points in a 105-86 win over the Nuggets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 13.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 19.1 PR -- 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.9



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Mavericks

Brooks is responsible for taking 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.

He's put up 4.0 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks give up 118.3 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 46.7 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have conceded 27.7 per game, 25th in the league.

The Mavericks allow 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 30 9 4 5 1 0 1 3/13/2023 32 19 3 5 4 0 2 3/11/2023 34 8 5 3 1 0 1

