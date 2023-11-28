Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erath County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Erath County, Texas today, we've got the information here.
Erath County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lingleville High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huckabay High School at Poolville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Poolville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
