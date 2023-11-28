Fred VanVleet and his Houston Rockets teammates face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 105-86 win over the Nuggets (his previous game) VanVleet produced 17 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks.

In this article, we dig into VanVleet's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 16.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 Assists 9.5 9.0 PRA -- 29.7 PR -- 20.7 3PM 2.5 3.1



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, VanVleet has made 5.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.8% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 8.3 threes per game, or 24.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

VanVleet's Rockets average 99.8 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 118.3 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Mavericks are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 46.7 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks allow 27.7 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 14th in the NBA, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 41 26 6 7 3 0 1

