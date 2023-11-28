Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frio County Today - November 28
High school basketball action in Frio County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Frio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
D'Hanis High School at Dilley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dilley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
