Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gonzales County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gonzales County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gonzales County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Round Top-Carmine High School at Waelder High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waelder, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.