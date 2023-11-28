Grant Williams will take the court for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 107-88 loss to the Clippers, Williams tallied five points.

We're going to look at Williams' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.4 7.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.7 PRA -- 15.6 11.9 PR -- 14 10.2 3PM 1.5 2.5 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grant Williams Insights vs. the Rockets

Williams is responsible for taking 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Williams' Mavericks average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have given up 104.4 points per game, which is the best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets are 19th in the NBA, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Rockets are the best squad in the league, giving up 21.8 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have given up 11 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grant Williams vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 8 0 2 0 0 1 0 12/27/2022 25 8 1 2 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.