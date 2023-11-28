Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Hale County, Texas today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Patton Springs High School at Petersburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28

7:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Petersburg, TX

Petersburg, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hale Center High School at New Home High School