Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coldspring-Oakhurst High School at West Fork High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harmony Science Academy - Dallas at Houston Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alpha Omega Academy at Providence Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langham Creek High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbury High School at Ball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Galveston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pasadena High School at Kingwood Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Christian Academy at Lutheran North Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
