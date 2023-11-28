Jabari Smith Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Smith, in his previous game (November 24 win against the Nuggets), put up 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Below, we dig into Smith's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 13.2 Rebounds 8.5 7.7 Assists -- 1.3 PRA -- 22.2 PR -- 20.9 3PM 1.5 1.8



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 11.9% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.4 per contest.

Smith is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 118.3 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 46.7 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks give up 27.7 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Mavericks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 32 11 5 2 1 2 0 12/29/2022 27 16 4 1 0 0 1 12/23/2022 34 24 10 3 3 1 0 11/16/2022 30 10 9 0 2 2 0

