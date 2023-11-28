The Houston Rockets, with Jae'Sean Tate, face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 105-86 win over the Nuggets (his most recent action) Tate posted four points.

We're going to look at Tate's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 5.5 6.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 Assists -- 1.3 PRA -- 11.4 PR -- 10.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Tate's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jae'Sean Tate Insights vs. the Mavericks

Tate is responsible for taking 5.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks concede 118.3 points per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Mavericks have conceded 46.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

Giving up 27.7 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.