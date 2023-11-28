Jalen Green will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Green, in his last showing, had 25 points and three steals in a 105-86 win over the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Green, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 19.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 26.9 PR -- 24 3PM 2.5 2.1



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Mavericks

Green has taken 15.4 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 17.6% and 15.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Rockets average 99.8 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.3 points per game, the Mavericks are the 24th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Mavericks have allowed 46.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are 25th in the league, allowing 27.7 per game.

Conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 32 20 5 4 2 0 1 12/29/2022 32 23 4 4 4 0 0 12/23/2022 39 23 8 4 0 0 2 11/16/2022 36 17 7 6 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.