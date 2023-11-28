Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kaufman County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Kemp, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forney High School at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
