Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lipscomb County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lipscomb County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lipscomb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Follett High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.