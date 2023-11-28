The Houston Rockets (8-6) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.3)

Rockets (-0.3) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Mavericks have had less success against the spread than the Rockets this year, tallying an ATS record of 8-8-0, compared to the 11-3-0 record of the Rockets.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (25%).

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the total 68.8% of the time this season (11 out of 16). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (four out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 9-3, while the Rockets are 5-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are the fourth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.6 per game) but best in points allowed (104.4).

At 44.1 rebounds per game and 44.7 rebounds conceded, Houston is 18th and 20th in the league, respectively.

With 25.9 assists per game, the Rockets are 13th in the league.

Houston is the fourth-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.3) and 21st in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 15th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.