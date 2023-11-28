The Houston Rockets (8-6) visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) after losing five straight road games. The Mavericks are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.0)

Rockets (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Mavericks have had less success against the spread than the Rockets this year, sporting an ATS record of 8-8-0, compared to the 11-3-0 mark of the Rockets.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (66.7%).

Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 28.6% of the time this season (four out of 14). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (11 out of 16).

The Mavericks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-3) this season, higher than the .455 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (5-6).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Rockets are fifth-worst in the league on offense (109.6 points scored per game) but best defensively (104.4 points conceded).

On the boards, Houston is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.7 per game).

At 25.9 assists per game, the Rockets are 13th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is fifth-best in the league in committing them (12.3 per game). It is 20th in forcing them (13.2 per game).

The Rockets make 12.5 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 15th and 13th, respectively, in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.