Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Houston Rockets (8-6) visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) after losing five straight road games. The Mavericks are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113
Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 225.9
- The Mavericks have had less success against the spread than the Rockets this year, sporting an ATS record of 8-8-0, compared to the 11-3-0 mark of the Rockets.
- Dallas covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (66.7%).
- Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 28.6% of the time this season (four out of 14). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (11 out of 16).
- The Mavericks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-3) this season, higher than the .455 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (5-6).
Rockets Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Rockets are fifth-worst in the league on offense (109.6 points scored per game) but best defensively (104.4 points conceded).
- On the boards, Houston is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.7 per game).
- At 25.9 assists per game, the Rockets are 13th in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Houston is fifth-best in the league in committing them (12.3 per game). It is 20th in forcing them (13.2 per game).
- The Rockets make 12.5 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 15th and 13th, respectively, in the league.
