Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Houston Rockets (8-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113
Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Rockets Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 225.9
- The Rockets' .786 ATS win percentage (11-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .500 mark (8-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Houston covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents don't do it as often (28.6% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (68.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 9-3, while the Rockets are 5-6 as moneyline underdogs.
Rockets Performance Insights
- Offensively the Rockets are the fifth-worst team in the NBA (109.6 points per game). However on defense they are best (104.4 points conceded per game).
- In 2023-24, Houston is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 19th in rebounds conceded (44.7).
- The Rockets are 13th in the league in assists (25.9 per game) in 2023-24.
- Houston is the fifth-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.3) and 20th in turnovers forced (13.2).
- The Rockets are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
