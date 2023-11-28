The Houston Rockets (8-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and Space City Home Network.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)

Rockets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.1)

Rockets (-0.1) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Rockets' .786 ATS win percentage (11-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .500 mark (8-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents don't do it as often (28.6% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (68.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 9-3, while the Rockets are 5-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively the Rockets are the fifth-worst team in the NBA (109.6 points per game). However on defense they are best (104.4 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Houston is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 19th in rebounds conceded (44.7).

The Rockets are 13th in the league in assists (25.9 per game) in 2023-24.

Houston is the fifth-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.3) and 20th in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Rockets are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.