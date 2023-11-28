The Houston Rockets (8-6) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.1)

Rockets (-0.1) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Mavericks (8-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 28.6% less often than the Rockets (11-3-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Dallas (1-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Houston (4-2) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents don't do it as often (28.6% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (68.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 9-3, a better mark than the Rockets have posted (5-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

On offense the Rockets are the fifth-worst squad in the league (109.6 points per game). However on defense they are best (104.4 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Houston is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 19th in rebounds conceded (44.7 per game).

With 25.9 assists per game, the Rockets are 13th in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Houston is fifth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and ranked 20th in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Rockets make 12.5 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 15th and 13th, respectively, in the league.

