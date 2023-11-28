Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Houston Rockets (8-6) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113
Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 225.9
- The Rockets' .786 ATS win percentage (11-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .500 mark (8-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Dallas covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (66.7%).
- Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 68.8% of the time this season (11 out of 16). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (four out of 14).
- The Mavericks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-3) this season, higher than the .455 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (5-6).
Rockets Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Rockets are fifth-worst in the NBA offensively (109.6 points scored per game) but best on defense (104.4 points allowed).
- On the glass, Houston is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.7 per game).
- With 25.9 assists per game, the Rockets are 13th in the NBA.
- In 2023-24, Houston is fifth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and ranked 20th in turnovers forced (13.2).
- In 2023-24, the Rockets are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
