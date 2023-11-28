The Houston Rockets (8-6) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 114 - Mavericks 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.3)

Rockets (-0.3) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Rockets' .786 ATS win percentage (11-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .500 mark (8-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (66.7%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents aren't as successful (28.6% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (68.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Rockets are 5-6, while the Mavericks are 9-3 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.3 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined offensively, averaging 119.4 points per contest (fifth-best).

Dallas, who ranks 22nd in the league with 42.4 boards per game, is allowing 46.7 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Mavericks are putting up 24.9 assists per game, which ranks them 22nd in the NBA in 2023-24.

Dallas is forcing 13.3 turnovers per game this season (20th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11.4 turnovers per game (best).

The Mavericks are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 16.2 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.