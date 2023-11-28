The Houston Rockets (8-6) will look to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on November 28, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Dallas has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 17th.

The Mavericks score 15 more points per game (119.4) than the Rockets allow (104.4).

Dallas has a 9-5 record when scoring more than 104.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 122.7 points per game, compared to 117.5 per game on the road.

Defensively Dallas has played worse at home this season, allowing 120.8 points per game, compared to 116.8 on the road.

At home, the Mavericks are averaging the same number of threes per game as they are away from home (16.2). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries