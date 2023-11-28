Luka Doncic and Alperen Sengun are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets meet at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (at 8:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Doncic is 29.5 points. That is 1.0 fewer than his season average of 30.5.

He has averaged 1.6 less rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Doncic's season-long assist average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -167)

Kyrie Irving's 24.4-point scoring average is 1.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He collects 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Irving's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 14.5-point over/under for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Tuesday is 2.6 lower than his season scoring average.

Hardaway averages 3.4 made three-pointers, 0.9 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -161)

Sengun is averaging 20.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 9.1 -- is 1.4 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Sengun's assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 17.5 points prop total set for Fred VanVleet on Tuesday is 0.9 more than his season scoring average (16.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 9.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

VanVleet has made 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.