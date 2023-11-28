Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mills County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Mills County, Texas today, we've got what you need here.
Mills County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rising Star High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
