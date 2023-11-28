The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will visit the Providence Friars (5-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Providence vs. Wagner Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
  • Providence has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 84th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seahawks rank 242nd.
  • The Friars put up 74.7 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.6 the Seahawks allow.
  • When Providence puts up more than 61.6 points, it is 5-1.

Wagner Stats Insights

  • This season, Wagner has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.
  • The Friars are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 92nd.
  • The Seahawks score an average of 63.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.
  • Wagner has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Providence fared better at home last season, putting up 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Friars played better at home last year, surrendering 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Providence averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wagner put up 63.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (62.2).
  • At home, the Seahawks conceded 55.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 66.5.
  • Wagner sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Kansas State L 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/28/2023 Wagner - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

Wagner Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Rhode Island L 69-53 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/18/2023 @ Seton Hall L 72-51 Prudential Center
11/25/2023 NJIT W 64-51 Spiro Sports Center
11/28/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/6/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex

