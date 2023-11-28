How to Watch Providence vs. Wagner on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will visit the Providence Friars (5-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Providence vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
- Providence has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Friars are the 84th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seahawks rank 242nd.
- The Friars put up 74.7 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.6 the Seahawks allow.
- When Providence puts up more than 61.6 points, it is 5-1.
Wagner Stats Insights
- This season, Wagner has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.
- The Friars are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 92nd.
- The Seahawks score an average of 63.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.
- Wagner has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Providence fared better at home last season, putting up 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Friars played better at home last year, surrendering 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in away games.
- When playing at home, Providence averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (34.4%).
Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wagner put up 63.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (62.2).
- At home, the Seahawks conceded 55.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 66.5.
- Wagner sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Kansas State
|L 73-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|L 69-53
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/25/2023
|NJIT
|W 64-51
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
