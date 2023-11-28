The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will visit the Providence Friars (5-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Providence vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Seahawks allow to opponents.

Providence has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Friars are the 84th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seahawks rank 242nd.

The Friars put up 74.7 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.6 the Seahawks allow.

When Providence puts up more than 61.6 points, it is 5-1.

Wagner Stats Insights

This season, Wagner has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.

The Friars are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 92nd.

The Seahawks score an average of 63.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.

Wagner has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Providence fared better at home last season, putting up 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game on the road.

Defensively the Friars played better at home last year, surrendering 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in away games.

When playing at home, Providence averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wagner put up 63.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (62.2).

At home, the Seahawks conceded 55.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 66.5.

Wagner sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Kansas State L 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/28/2023 Wagner - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

Wagner Upcoming Schedule