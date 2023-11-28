The Houston Rockets (8-6) travel to face the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) after dropping five road games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Mavericks matchup.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-5.5) 232.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-5.5) 233 -220 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 119.4 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 118.3 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +18 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 109.6 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 104.4 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

These teams are scoring 229 points per game between them, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 222.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Dallas has put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Rockets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +30000 +8000 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

