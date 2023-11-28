The Dallas Mavericks (8-3) are home in Southwest Division play versus the Houston Rockets (6-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.5% of his shots from the floor.

Fred VanVleet is putting up 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He's draining 37% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jalen Green gets the Rockets 17.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posts 41 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest, shooting 58% from the floor and 48% from downtown with 6 made treys per contest (first in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 18 points, 2.5 assists and 5 boards per game.

Dereck Lively averages 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 91.7% from the floor (first in NBA).

Josh Green averages 9 points, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0 blocks.

Grant Williams puts up 11 points, 6 boards and 0 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Rockets 122.8 Points Avg. 111 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.8 48% Field Goal % 47.1% 39.4% Three Point % 37%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.