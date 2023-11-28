Rockets vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (8-6) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and Space City Home Network. The point total is 232.5 for the matchup.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|232.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in three of 14 games this season.
- Houston's games this season have had an average of 214 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Houston is 11-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.
- Houston has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Rockets Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Rockets Prediction
|Mavericks vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Rockets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|12
|75%
|119.4
|229
|118.3
|222.7
|234.3
|Rockets
|3
|21.4%
|109.6
|229
|104.4
|222.7
|219.8
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- This season, Houston is 8-1-0 at home against the spread (.889 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).
- The Rockets put up 8.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (118.3).
- When it scores more than 118.3 points, Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|11-3
|3-1
|4-10
|Mavericks
|8-8
|0-2
|11-5
Rockets vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Rockets
|Mavericks
|109.6
|119.4
|26
|6
|3-1
|7-7
|3-1
|9-5
|104.4
|118.3
|1
|24
|10-2
|3-1
|8-4
|3-1
