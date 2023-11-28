The Houston Rockets (8-6) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and Space City Home Network. The point total is 232.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -5.5 232.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in three of 14 games this season.

Houston's games this season have had an average of 214 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Houston is 11-3-0 ATS this season.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 12 75% 119.4 229 118.3 222.7 234.3 Rockets 3 21.4% 109.6 229 104.4 222.7 219.8

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

This season, Houston is 8-1-0 at home against the spread (.889 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

The Rockets put up 8.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (118.3).

When it scores more than 118.3 points, Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Rockets and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 11-3 3-1 4-10 Mavericks 8-8 0-2 11-5

Rockets vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Rockets Mavericks 109.6 Points Scored (PG) 119.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-7 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 104.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 10-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

