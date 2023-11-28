The Houston Rockets (8-6) will be monitoring two players on the injury report heading into their Tuesday, November 28 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) at American Airlines Center, which tips at 8:30 PM ET.

The Rockets' most recent game on Friday ended in a 105-86 win over the Nuggets. Jalen Green totaled 25 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Rockets.

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 6.3 2.8 1.5 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively: Out (Back)

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

