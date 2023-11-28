The Houston Rockets (8-6) will look to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) on November 28, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 49.3% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Houston has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 49.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 25th.

The Rockets' 109.6 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 118.3 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets are better offensively, averaging 111.9 points per game, compared to 105.6 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 98.6 points per game at home, and 114.8 away.

At home, Houston allows 98.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 114.8.

The Rockets pick up 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (27.2).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Injuries