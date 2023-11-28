The Dallas Mavericks (10-6) match up against the Houston Rockets (8-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic of the Mavericks and Fred VanVleet of the Rockets are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, Space City Home Network

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets won their previous game against the Nuggets, 105-86, on Friday. Jalen Green led the way with 25 points, plus five boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 25 5 2 3 0 3 Alperen Sengun 21 15 8 2 1 0 Fred VanVleet 17 6 11 1 2 3

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 20.2 points, 9.1 boards and 5.6 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

VanVleet contributes with 16.6 points per game, plus 4.1 boards and 9 assists.

The Rockets receive 19.6 points per game from Green, plus 4.4 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s averages for the season are 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Rockets get 13.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

