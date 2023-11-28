The Dallas Stars, including Roope Hintz, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. There are prop bets for Hintz available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Roope Hintz vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:27 on the ice per game.

Hintz has scored a goal in seven of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hintz has a point in 11 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Hintz has an assist in seven of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Hintz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 18 Games 4 17 Points 2 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.